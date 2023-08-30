Louth sisters-in-law doing it for themselves as they launch new hair and beauty salon

Natasha McGee (Left) and Nicole Conway at the opening of Studion n in Williamson's Mall. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Sisters-in-law Nicole Conway and Natasha McGee have combined their talents to launch Dundalk’s latest hair and beauty salon, Studio N in Williamson’s Mall.

They were joined by family and friends for the grand opening on Saturday evening as they proudly opened the doors of the luxurious new premises opening out onto the carpark.

“We always wanted to have our own business together and have been planning it for about two years,” says Nicole

An experienced hair stylist, Nicole trained and worked in Peter Marks and will be offering a full range of services including cuts, colours, and extensions.

Natasha has been working as a freelance beautician and make-up artist, having trained in a beauty school in Newry. She offers facials, make-up, manicures, pedicures, nails and waxing.

Their combined skills makes N Studio the ideal place to go when preparing for special occasions such as Debs, weddings or nights out.

N Studio is open Tuesday to Saturday, with late night opening on Thursday.