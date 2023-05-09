Louth shows slight increase in numbers signing on Live Register

There’s been a slight increase in the numbers on the Live Register in Louth according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

A total of 7,686 people were signing on in Louth in April, fifty more than March. Of these, 4,197 were male and 3,498 were female. The majority, 6,899 were aged 25 or over, with 787 young people under 25 on the register.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted Live Register decreased by 0.2% to 180,500 persons over the month to April 2023.

The Live Register is used to track the number of people registering for Jobseeker’s Benefit, Jobseeker’s Allowance or other entitlements at local offices of the Department of Social Protection.

The counties that saw the largest percentage decrease in the number of persons on the Live Register in the 12 months to April 2023 were Kildare, Meath and Dublin.