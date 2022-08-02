Louth Senators weigh in on Sabina Higgins letter controversy

Louth Senators have weighed in on the controversy surrounding a letter written by Sabina Higgins, wife of President Michael D.Higgins, on the war in Ukraine.

Mrs. Higgins faced backlash after a letter about the conflict in Ukraine, published in the Irish Times, was also then reported to have been published on the president’s official website.

In the letter, she wrote that the war will continue “until the world persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations”.

The views expressed by Mrs Higgins have been criticised by a series of politicians, with claims that it did not recognise Russia as the “aggressor” in the conflict.

The letter has since been removed from the President’s website.

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan said the President “disrespected” Ireland and should “at least” apologise.

“An Uachtaráin disrespected our nation and the Office of the Presidency when he published his wife’s letter- At least he needs to apologise and if he doesn’t he should most definitely consider his position,”

A spokesperson for President Higgins said that he “has repeatedly condemned what he has described as the illegal, immoral and unjustifiable Russian invasion of Ukraine. He has called for an immediate Russian withdrawal and end to the violence."

But Dundalk Senator John McGahon said that the president’s statement “answers nothing” and that the controversy would continue until there is an explanation about how the letter appeared on President.ie

The senator had described Sabina Higgins’ letter as a “slap in the face” to Ukrainian refugees who had fled the war and arrived in Ireland.

“This controversy could easily be resolved if the President just acknowledges that it was wrong for the letter to appear as an official statement on President.ie” Senator McGahon said on Twitter.