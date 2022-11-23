Louth Senator hails ‘historic day’ at Narrow Water

A north Louth Senator said it was an “historic day” as Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Narrow Water to launch the tender process for the construction of the Narrow Water Bridge.

Senator McGreehan was joined by An Taoiseach, along with the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Darragh O'Brien and Minister for Sport Jack Chambers launch the tender process for the Narrow Water Bridge.

Speaking after the announcement, Senator McGreehan said: "A historic day as An Taoiseach Micheál Martin came to the Narrow Water to announce that the Narrow Water Bridge project is going to the next stage.

"The tender stage for the project has now commenced and it's exciting to have progress on this iconic project.”

"This project has huge potential in terms of tourism and will bring very valuable economic benefits to the region.”

She added: "It was brilliant to be joined at Narrow Water by a number of colleagues including An Taoiseach, Minister Darragh OBrien, Minister Jack Chambers, Barry Andrews MEP, Cllr John Sheridan, Cllr Andrea McKevitt, Cllr Conor Keelan and my SDLP colleagues Justin McNulty MLA, Cllr Karen McKevitt, Cllr Michael Savage and Cllr Declan McAteer."

"This project is the fruition of a lot of work by the Government, Louth County Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. Without the Shared Island Unit, established by An Taoiseach, this project would not be progressing. I have huge ambition and belief in this area and this project. The recent announcement for a tourism feasibility study of the Lough will be a great compliment to this. Micheál Martin has been so firm in his support and backing in this project and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to make further progress."