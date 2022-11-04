Louth Science Festival lifts the lid on the secrets of space and ancient worlds

Louth Science Festival has a jam-packed programme for all the family

Louth Science Festival, supported by Louth County Council and Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), is back for a fifth year and it’s bigger and better than ever with a jam-packed programme for all the family.

This fun, educational and exciting community festival takes place from November 7 to 20.

According to SFI research, Louth is a low intervention county in terms of STEAM participation, and Louth Science Festival aims to find fresh and innovative ways of bringing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths to new and existing audiences, particularly reaching out to those not typically serviced by STEAM programming.

Since its inception in 2018, Louth Science Festival has seen the county’s library service partner with local schools, educational facilities, organisations and community groups.

This year’s festival – the biggest to date – seeks to develop these connections and build new ones.

The 20220 programme will be delivered both in-person and online, and sees the continuation of Louth Library Service’s work with Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT), Dr Niamh Shaw, iCrag, Dublin Zoo and Met Éireann, as well as local primary and secondary schools.

New collaborations with the ESB and Creative Spark Dundalk will lead to exciting specialised workshops for schools, families and adults, including talks on renewable energy, and hands-on workshops in the mobile Fab Labs.

There is truly something for everyone at Louth Science Festival for those of all ages, all interests and abilities.

There will bee talks on genealogy; the traditional craft of the blacksmith; Superhero Science and climate action.

Workshops for schools will include videos and visits from the likes of the Irish Air Corps, Scientific Sue and Circus 250.

Family Fun Days will be held throughout throughout the county. The School of Irish Archaeology will bring ‘The Big Dig’ to ‘The Wee County’, and there will be visits from the Mobile Music School, Dr Niamh Shaw, Paralympian gold medallist Eve McCrystal, Anyone4Science and even a mobile Escape Room with BiOrbic. All events are free.

For more information on Louth Science Festival contact your local branch library, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or Tel. 042 9353190 and follow Louth Library Service on Facebook and Instagram.