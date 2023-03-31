Louth schools took part in One Million Trees campaign

RTE Presenter Kathryn Thomas is an ambassador for Self Help Africa's One Million Trees campaign."

Pupils from eleven primary schools in Co Louth took part in a nationwide campaign in March to plant a million trees, to combat climate change.

They were among pupils from300 schools from across Ireland who took part in development charity Self Help Africa’s ‘One Million Trees’ campaign – planting trees in their local school grounds while supporting a wider initiative to plant trees in Africa, and highlight the impact that climate change is having on poor and vulnerable communities on the African continent.

The local schools tree planting initiative is supported by the Irish National School Teachers Association (INTO), who provided native Irish tree seedlings for distribution to classrooms across the country to support the charity initiative.

Trees were planted at Ardee Educate Together N.S., Ardee, Redeemer Girls National School and Coláiste Rís, Dundalk, Tullyallen NS,, St Joseph's NS, Mell, Drogheda, Monastery NS, Ardee, St Oliver's NS, Blackrock, Scoil Naomh Mhuire, Dundalk, Monksland NS, Carlingford, SN Bhríde, Omeath, Dulargy N.S, Ravensdale to coincide with National Tree Week.