Louth schools to take part in cross-border STEM project

Students in four Louth school,, Bush Post Primary School on the Cooley peninsula, O’Fiaich College and Colaiste Chu Chulainn ,Dundalk and St Oliver’s Community College Drogheda are take part in a ‘Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Schools Project’ alongside students from Belfast schools.

The follows the allocation of £112,389/€127,000 to Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre (Lead) and Louth Meath Education and Training Board by the International Fund for Ireland.

This project will bring together the eight schools across East and West Belfast, Drogheda and Dundalk through a series of project-based workshops and activities with the aim of inspiring the next generation to consider high-skilled STEM careers and to broaden teachers views on careers of the future.

In addition, the Rio Ferdinand Foundation will extend and expand the cross-border, cross-community ‘On the Ball Project’ for 24 months in Louth, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, and Louth as well as Fermanagh, Derry/Londonderry City and Belfast. The project aims at fostering reconciliation in a fully participative, meaningful and inclusive way through the sport and Football.

Announcing the funding, IFI Chairperson Paddy Harte says the support is vital in the current climate.

“Projects are working against an incredibly challenging backdrop with recent funding cuts across the community sector and ongoing political instability both threatening to undo the progress that has been made in recent times.

“Communities are struggling with identity and culture issues alongside the legacy of The Troubles. Unfortunately, this vacuum provides an opportunity for paramilitary influence, recruitment of young people and anti-social behaviour.

“The IFI is committed to supporting those who need interventions most and we are one of the few organisations who are prepared to take those risks and reach those who have yet to receive direct benefit from the Peace Process.”