Louth schools donate thousands of gift shoeboxes to children in Ukraine

CrossCause aid trucks were among the first shipments of aid to arrive in the newly liberated city of Kherson

Conor Hughes from CrossCause at Gaelscoil Dhun Dealgan which was one of five local schools to donate gift shoeboxes this Autumn

Thousands of gift filled shoeboxes donated from schools across the Dundalk area were among the first shipments of aid to arrive in the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the Argus has learned.

The transport of donations was led by Blackrock based charity, CrossCause, and followed a series of ‘winter aid’ appeals in the Dundalk area over the last few months.

Conor Hughes, founder of the charity told The Argus that there had been “a huge response” to the aid drive, and praised the local schools; St Malachy's Girls' School, Tallanstown National School, Knockbridge National School, Gaelscoil Dun Dealgan, and the Redeemer Girls School for their “incredible generosity”.

"We just received a photo of a young child in Kherson, who was given one of the shoeboxes. All of the students can feel justifiably proud of their hard work and thoughtfulness when they see the expression on this child's face.”

He added his thanks from CrossCause “to all the pupils in all the schools who gathered and packed the shoebox gifts destined for boys and girls in Romania and Ukraine. Your effort and generosity will make Christmas something special for kids your age. Thank you for your thoughtfulness.”

As part of an escorted convoy, the huge donation of food and other non-perishable items reached the newly liberated Kherson in the last two weeks.

"This is one of the first aid drops to reach the city,” said Conor. “These essential drops will continue over the winter months from our base in Romania, which is two hours from the Ukrainian border.”

The transport had its roots locally, explained Conor, with appeals for non-perishable foods, winter footwear, winter clothes, sleeping bags, any medicines, and generators for hospitals leading to a huge amount of aid being donated from across Louth.

"These donations will also help alleviate the hardship of the coming winter in refugee centres both in Ukraine and Romania. Having provided help for over thirty years we understand the crisis these people go through each winter. This year the war in Ukraine and the world energy price increases adds to their burden.”

Since the beginning of the war CrossCause have been working with Ukrainian refuges at the border, local housing centres, and have been welcoming people who are fleeing to stay in their care homes.

"All of the donations really do make a difference to the work we are doing to support those facing into these difficult winter months, where they may be without power, and have difficulty accessing basic provisions, so thank you to everyone who responded to the appeals.”

Conor also paid tribute to Monaghan haulage company BM transport who led the cross-continent delivery of aid. “Their generosity has been boundless with their trucks, trailers and personnel. The impact this effort will make will be very significant to the lives of people suffering in eastern Europe. Thank you to everybody involved in donating, packing and transporting this lifeline.”

.