Louth RockSalt cafes win Hospitality Website of the Year award

Daniel McLaughlin of RockSalt with David Kieran, ZOMA, after winning Website of the Year

The popular Co Louth cafe chain RockSalt were crowned winners at the National Digital Awards on Friday, taking home the trophy for Hospitality Website of the Year.

The awards are organised by Digital Business Ireland, the country’s leading representative body for the digital commerce sector, and Permanent TSB.

RockSalt, with outlets in Dundalk, Blackrock, Felda, and one opening next week in Carlingford, posted on social media to say that they are delighted with the award.

“We are so proud to have gotten the recognition for all the hard work we put into creating a new amazing website to pick up Website of the Year is incredible.”

RockSalt worked hand in hand with ZOMA over the past 18 months to create an online presence that is both innovative, creative and functional, with an eye on giving their customers an exceptional experience from start to finish.

Using video and photography produced by ZOMA's inhouse content creation team, the website is designed to highlight this content, is easy to navigate and showcases all the amazing food and coffee that Rocksalt offers.

Customers can view Rocksalt's menu in their multiple locations or buy Rocksalt's signature blend and treats online which ensures no one misses out. Since the launch of the new website, both brand awareness and customer engagement has increased substantially.