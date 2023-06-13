Louth retained firefighters at breaking point as industrial action escalates

“This has been a long time coming. We’re at breaking point,” said retained Louth firefighter and SIPTU representative, Paul Nugent as he and his colleagues support the escalating industrial action at fire stations all over the country.

“The model doesn’t fit the mould anymore,” he said.

“I joined the fire service eleven years ago and for those eleven years there’s been a retention and recruitment crisis in all stations across the county.”

He explains that while full-time firefighters have a set schedule of four shifts on and four shifts off, retained firefighters must carry a pager when they are on call for six days in a row, and then get two days off.

There are also what he calls “massive restrictions” which impact on the lives of the retained firefighters and their families.

“We must be able to turn out within five minutes at all times, day or night,” he says.

That means that whenever he is on call, he has to be able to get to Dundalk, get the gear on, get on the machine and out the door in five minutes.

This determines where firefighters can live and also impacts on their family life.

“I can’t take my daughter to the duck pond or the shops on my own, in case my pager goes and I have to respond. It means it’s not only me that’s on call, but my wife and her mother.”

“We need a sustainable model that will keep people in the job and give them a proper work/life balance so they can be there for their kids and do things in the community.”

The restrictions also make it difficult for retained firefighters to get work outside of the fire service which can impact on their ability to get a mortgage or loan.

Part-time firefighters get a retainer of €8,000pa and a call-out fee every time they attend a fire. However, in the case of rural stations, this might only be a handful of times a year, he says.

“Banks can only look at guaranteed income so this makes it difficult for people to buy a house or get a loan.”

All this has led to a massive exodus of retained firefighters over the years.

“It’s getting to the point that there will be no retained firefighters to turn out in Carlingford or Dunleer or wherever.”

Taking industrial action is the last thing firefighters want to do.

“We have tried to engage nationally with the Government and are continually being rebuffed. They don’t seem to want to engage with us.”

“We have to take this action now or someone in the community will suffer because the Government didn’t take any action to put things right.”

The fire service depends hugely on retained firefighters, with the stations in Carlingford, Dunleer and Ardee being fully-retained part-time stations, with retained firefighters also working in Dundalk and Drogheda.

“We have 33 retained fire-fighters in Louth and 55 full-time firefighters between Dundalk and Drogheda.

“It’s very difficult for us to take industrial action. We don’t want to see our communities suffer because the Government has failed miserably in creating a model that would make the retained fire service sustainable.”

He warns that if the recruitment and retention crisis continues, it could get to the stage that there wouldn’t be enough firefighters to turn out.

“You could have an officer looking for five people to man an engine but there’s only three available, putting their lives and the lives of the public at risk.”

The retained members have already started industrial action by not attending training or drills. This has escalated this week and the SIPTU members will be picketing outside Dundalk Town Hall on Wednesday.

“We are going to close 50% of the fire stations within Louth and are only responding to life-threatening calls.”

“This is not something we are doing lightly and we would love if people would support us when they see us picketing.”