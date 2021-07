Evan, Daibhi and Liam McFeeley from Castlecoo Hill getting water at the Dreadnots GFC pitch.

Residents in parts of Clogherhead and Termonfeckin were left high and dry without water for over a week during one of the hottest spells in living history.

Dreadnots GFC stepped in to supply fresh water to residents of Castlecoo Hill and Strandhill over the past week, as temperatures soared to the late 20s, and homes were left without water for drinking, washing or flushing toilets.

Locals say it is an ongoing problem not linked to the Drogheda burst main.