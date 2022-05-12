Louth rents soar by 123% since post ‘Celtic Tiger’ low

The cost of renting in Louth has risen by over 8% in the last year, with average rents now at €1,420 according to the latest figures from Daft.ie

The first quarterly report from the national property website also revealed that rents are now up 123% in Louth than at their lowest point, following the economic crash of 2008 -09.

The average cost of renting a one bed property in Louth is now €984, with the price rising to €1,176 for a tow bed home. A typical three bed home in Louth costs €1,360 to rent, while prices for larger four and five bed family homes have risen to €1,562 and €1,914.

Despite the rising asking prices for rent, Louth remains below the national average of €1,567 per month, or €147 a month cheaper than the cost nationwide.

While there have been differences in regional trends in rents in recent quarters, the rate of increase was similar across all major regions between early 2021 and early 2022.

Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said the sharp increase in market rents around the country “reflects a significant worsening in the record scarcity of rental homes. Nationwide, there were just 851 homes available to rent on May 1st, down from over 3,600 a year ago and another new all-time low in a series that extends back over fifteen years to 2006.”

The report also includes an estimate of the trend in rents for sitting tenants since 2010, as compared to new tenants paying market rates. While inflation in market rents is currently above 10%, and market rents have doubled over the past decade, ‘stayer’ rents have increased by just 1.5% over the past year and by less than 40% over the past ten years.

Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “The latest figures confirm the overall strength of demand for rental accommodation in Ireland. While strong demand for housing reflects underlying economic health, it becomes a challenge when there is inadequate supply to meet it."

He added that the economy has “suffered from an under-provision of new rental accommodation for over a decade.”

" As a result, market rents have doubled and, as shown in this latest report, rental homes have become unbelievably scarce. New figures confirm that sitting tenants have experienced much smaller increases in rents – both during 2021 and over the last ten years. Thus, the focus for policymakers must remain on creating the conditions for tens of thousands of new rental homes – market and social, all across the country – to be built over

Threshold, the national housing charity have responded to the report, saying that rent increases reported “are the culmination of successive housing policies which have been over reliant on the private sector to provide housing.”

In a statement, the charity said that while the government's 10-year housing plan may bring relief in the long-term, more immediate action is needed to relieve the burden on renters.

“It is encouraging to see the Housing Commission begin its work, in particular its recent conference considering the insertion of the right to housing in the Constitution - however more immediate action is required from the Government to address the increased costs facing private renters, compounded by the impact of inflation and the rising cost of living. the coming years.”