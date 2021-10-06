Louth refs have had enough of the abuse they face at games

LOUTH football referees are taking a strong stance on verbal abuse and aggressive behaviour after a series of incidents since leagues resumed.

Brian Murphy, secretary of the Louth ISR branch, confirmed a “significant increase” in such incidents and referees have had enough.

The Louth Branch adopted a zero tolerance stance to abuse at its meeting this week. In effect, what this means is a referee will pick up the ball and walk (abandon game) at first sign of verbal or other abuse in a game.

“This stance has been taken in response to the significant increase in verbal abuse and antagonizing behaviour since the resumption of playing in June. The Louth Branch lost nine referees post COVID and many more are citing the lack of willingness to officiate on certain days as they know serial offenders play on those dates and the lack of appropriate sanctions is allowing such serial offenders to continue to attend and operate in an official capacity,” he stated.

While it is not within Louth ISRS remit to instruct leagues and clubs how to operate, a number of suggestions were put forward that could alleviate such problems;

Clear delineated areas for coaches and officials with separate set back area for supporters (minimum 2 metres) to be roped or clearly segregated by a lined mark of a different colour

Club Liaison officers to be appointed that would be a go to on the day and would ensure proper conduct.

Clubs/Leagues look to adopt an awareness and understanding of the laws of the game and interpretation of same.

Leagues look at points deductions and other serious sanctions for serial offenders.