Louth pub takes silver at the Bar of the Year Awards

The team from Russells Saloon Gin Emporium who won silver at the Bar of the Year awards, from left, Niomi Browne, Tracey McGee, Andrew Byrne, and Tarach Campbell

Russell’s Saloon Gin Emporium in Dundalk has taken silver in the Outstanding Customer Service category in the 2023 Bar of the Year Awards.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to get a silver medal in these national awards,” says senior barman Andy Byrne.

"We were the only pub from Dundalk that got nominated in any category so we’re very pleased to have done so well.”

The medal is great recognition for Andy and all the staff who work in the popular Park Street premises.

The awards were presented a gala ceremony hosted by Anton Savage in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin last week, after months of rigorous evaluation and deliberation.