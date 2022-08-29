Louth pub associated with brutal War of Independence killings goes on the market

The Windmill Bar, Seatown Place, has gone on the market

A Dundalk pub associated with one of the most brutal killings of the War of Independence has gone on the market.

The Windmill Bar in Seatown Place was the home of the Watters family, whose sons Patrick, aged 18 and John, aged 23 were taken from their beds by armed men and shot dead just yards from their home on June 18, 1921, while their distraught mother Annie and sister Mary Kate Hart looked on helplessly.

They are commemorated by two marble white crosses imbedded into the stone wall that backs onto the Rampart River just round the corner from the Windmill Bar.

It is believed that the brothers were shot by Crown forces, specifically members of the notorious Black and Tans and Auxiliaries as a reprisal for the murder of Temporary Constable William Campbell who was stationed at Bridge Street Police Station and whose body was discovered on the Newry Road two hours before the brothers were murdered. A third brother, Bernard, managed to escape.

Despite such a tragic history, The Windmill Bar remained at the heart of the community for many years.

Located on the junction of Seatown Place and Quay Street, it stands on a large 0.2acre site overlooking the Rampart River.

While closed for a number of years, it had been a very popular bar and restaurant and the property also includes an off-licence.

Auctioneers Green Property say “The site affords a significant opportunity to redevelop subject to planning permission.”