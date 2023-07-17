Louth projects selected for Creative Climate Action Fund

Two Co Louth projects are among 43 from around the country that are to receive the funding under the Government’s new Creative Climate Action Fund II.

The Urban Food Sanctuary aims at empowering the people of north Louth with the skills to develop local food resilience. Working with local creatives, this project will promote and demonstrate the importance of micro geographic food security by embracing the changing diet of Louth through the arts.

Louth County Council will work with farmer Tony McGuinness, Creative Spark Dundalk, DKIT and Groundswell on this county-wide project.

The other project which is being promoted by The Wheel and Northern Ireland Council for Voluntary Action (NICVA), is a cross-border creative arts programme aimed at bringing together the coastal communities around Carlingford Lough to engage with their marine environment.

There were a 239 applications for the new €5.8 million creative fund.

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan said she was delighted to see that two of the successful projects are from Louth.

“These all hugely important projects and I want to commend everyone involved.”

“The Creative Climate Action Fund is hugely ambitious containing a range of projects that will benefit the whole island of Ireland.