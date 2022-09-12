Louth politicians remember meeting Queen Elizabeth II at FW McWilliam Gallery

The then chairperson of Louth County Council, Declan Breathnach makes a point to Queen Elizabeth ll during her 2009 visit to the FE McWilliam Gallery in Banbridge. Also pictured are former County Manager Conn Murray and the then Major of Drogheda Frank Maher

Local politicians who met Queen Elizabeth II during her 2009 visit to the FE McWilliam Gallery in Banbridge remember her displaying a great interest in Irish politics.

Former TD Declan Breathnach, who was chairperson of Louth County Council, and Frank Maher who was Major of Drogheda, were among the group from Louth invited to the event in May 2009, two years before her historic state visit to Ireland.

The invitation came about because of the link between the Banbridge gallery and Drogheda’s Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery.

The party, which also included then County Manager Conn Murray, Drogheda Town Clerk Des Foley, the late Michael Curran, and Aoife Ruane, Director of Highlanes Gallery, received the invitation at short notice.

"It hadn’t been confirmed to us that she would be but we all suspected that she might,” recalled Frank Maher.

He said their suspicious were confirmed when they arrived at Banbridge to see intense security and everyone dressed in their finery.

"We were ushered into the centre and were treated very, very well. A short time later the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived. We all had a few minutes chat with her and His Excellency.”

Frank recalled meeting the Duke first and speaking to him about rugby.

"He was well aware of the success of the Irish rugby team at the time and that the team had players from both north and south of the Border and he regarded that as very important.”

"We then had a brief discussion with the Queen. I explained that I was from Drogheda and that it was a medieval town,” he said, adding that she also took a close look at the Mayoral chain which depicts the star and crescent.

Declan Breathnach remembered that the Queen was very anxious to know about north-south relations, and the connections between Dundalk and Newry and Louth and Armagh.

"We had about five or six minutes with her,” he said. “She was a lovely person, very warm”

He also remembered meeting with one of the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting, Lady Farnham.

"Her family were connected with the Farnham estate in Co Cavan and she was anxious to trace some family heirlooms after the contents had been auctioned. “

He said that thanks to the co-operation between Louth County Council and Cavan County Council, the items were located and sent to her.

The Queen’s visit to the FE McWilliam Gallery came on one of her 25 visits to Northern Ireland.

The current exhibition by the noted Belfast artist Colin Davidson features two sketches for his portrait of the Queen was was unveiled in London in 2016.