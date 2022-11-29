Louth poet Roger Hudson making waves on the national platform

Drogheda poet and artist Roger Hudson is still very much active despite the long hiatus of COVID.

His contribution to the major exhibition THE WARTIME ART ARCHIVES at The Complex, 21-25 Arran Street East, Dublin 7 is a reading of his poems influenced by his having grown up as an evacuee from the London Blitz during World War II as part of the concert accompanying the exhibition.

These will include poems with music by Breifne Holohan from their CD San Francisco Dreaming.

At the same time, his book of photomontages Taking the Scissors to Society, the Photomontages of Roger Hudson his is featured in the Dublin Art Book Faire 22 at the Temple Bar Gallery in Temple Bar, Dublin 2.

"After the launch of my latest poetry collection Hidden in Green, people asked me where they could buy a copy," says Roger. “Well it is on sale at the Artisan Café in Stockwell Street, Highlanes Gallery reception, and Academy Books, Southgate Shopping Centre”.