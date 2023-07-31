Louth players help Irish transplant soccer team take bronze at Great British Transplant Games

The Irish Transplant Team who took bronze at the Great British Transplant Games at the weekend

Two Louth players were on the Irish Transplant Soccer team that took bronze at the Great British Transplant Games in Coventry, at the weekend.

The team was captained by Knockbridge resident John Brennan while Dundalk’s Andrew Gallagher scored a crucial goal.

It wasn’t their very creditable success on the pitch finishing third out of eight teams that most impressed John but the fact that they are able to play at all.

"It was great to see six guys who have had all different transplants, who have gone through a lot of hardship, struggles and trauma, to be able to go out on the field and compete,” said John, who had a heart transplant in 2018 . “They have gone through such adversity and it shows the power of organ donation.”

This was the first time that the Irish soccer team had taken place in the Great British Transplant Games, competing against teams representing the different centres where transplants take place.

“We played five games in total, three in our group, which we topped, and went straight into the semi-finals. We played Oxford in the semi-final and lost 1-0 and then went into the 3rd place play off and beat Leeds on penalties.”

One of Ireland’s scorers was Andrew Gallagher from Dundalk, who had a kidney transplant in 2013, with his mother-in-law Jennifer Foster as a living donor.

"It was a great achievement,” said John. “It was our first time taking part in the games and it was just another step for our players as they look forward to their first World Cup in Italy next year.”

So far they have been taking part in six-a-side competitions but they will need eleven players for the World Cup.

“We have players who have had heart, kidney, lung, liver and bone marrow transplants. A lot of us didn’t think we’d get the opportunity to do something like this.”

The soccer tournament was just one element of the games, which featured 25 events, including athletics, darts, swimming and a special children’s programme. The four-day event attracted around 1000 transplant athletes and more than 1700 supporters.