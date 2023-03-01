Louth people urged to sign online petition launched by Drogheda cycling group

Following on from the launch of their proposals which called for the redesign of Drogheda’s dual carriageway to favour active travel options and public transport space, the Drogheda Cycling group has launched an online petition calling for the speedy implementation of these proposals.

“All across Europe towns like Drogheda are embracing active travel – and seeing the benefits in terms of a healthier population and – most importantly – quicker travel times. Children in other countries are being given back the freedom to cycle which, because of traffic congestion, has been denied to the children of Drogheda,” explained Chairperson Noel Hogan. “We are committed to playing our part to make Drogheda a safer, healthier town for everyone and to that end we are calling for people to support our online petition.”

The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/DroghedaDualCarriageway.