Louth people urged to join Pink Army and raise funds for Breast Cancer research

Louth people are being asked to join the Pink Army again this year as the 100K in 30 Days event in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland takes place during the month of June.

The event, founded by Blackrock couple Niall Carroll and Cara McAdam, has raised an impressive €3million over the past two years.

Niall had organised a 30 day challenge locally and after Cara, a teacher in De La Salle College, Dundalk, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, he decided to launch a national fundraiser for Breast Cancer Ireland.

Over the past two years, 38,000 people around the world have taken part in the event, which is sponsored by Sherry FitzGerald.

“The success of the event over the last two years, throughout a pandemic, has spurred us on to make 2022 the biggest year yet,” said Niall.

“We all know someone who has or has had breast cancer and the purpose of 100K in 30 Days is for everyone, young and old, grandparents to grandkids, to have fun and get the daily steps in while raising much needed funds for Breast Cancer Ireland. Over the last two years, we’ve seen €3 million raised which has gone into various research projects but it doesn’t end there. We want to keep raising money to continue these trials so we’ll continue to fund finding a cure for breast cancer.

“I’m very proud of the success the pink army has achieved to date and we’d be delighted to see new faces this year. I hope communities all across Ireland get behind it. Cancer isn’t defeated alone. It takes a village. It’s a challenge that can be done in your own time anywhere in the world and you can even get the dog involved!”

The 100k in 30 days is open to everyone - runners, walkers, those in wheelchairs, families, colleagues, schools, community groups, and sports teams.

“We’ve seen the hugely positive impact that that funds raised from 100K in 30 Days challenge has had for Breast Cancer Ireland,” Aisling Hurley, CEO of Breast Cancer Ireland, said .

"The funds raised over the last two years have supported a number of important initiatives, most importantly, the creation of a new clinical trial, the Shamrock Trial, which will involve 80 patients around the country. This is a hugely significant trial, in that we’re trying to use a new fourth generation drug, where we hope, as a result, to be in a position to de-escalate the need for chemotherapy for patients and have a 100% response rate.

"Secondly, we’re supporting our specialist breast research nurses in each of the designated cancer centres. Their role is to collect patient tissue samples, into one large national bio-bank allowing clinicians and scientists to avail of larger volumes and thereby speed up research discovery output.

The funds also support Breast Cancer Ireland’s Education and Outreach programme nationally, educating women and men on the importance of good breast health.

For more information and to register, see www.100kin30days.ie.

Those who register for 100K in 30 Days and log their distances are also in with a chance to win prizes such as a €5,000 Holiday Voucher, numerous weekends away, children’s prizes, fitbit smart watches and shopping vouchers.