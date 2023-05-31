Louth pensioner killed in fatal accident while walking

There is widespread sadness in the Annagassan area today after a man in his eighties died following a traffic accident yesterday evening.

The man was walking at Lynns, Annagassan around 7.55pm when he was struck by a car

He sustained fatal injuries and his body was taken from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene of the collision on the R166 (Castlebellingham to Annagassan Road) is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Annagassan area between 7.30pm and 8.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.