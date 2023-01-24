Louth opera star Tara Erraught carries on father’s legacy of passing on knowledge to a new generation

Louth opera start Tara Erraught did much of the planning for the ‘Celebrating the Voice’ weekend in Drogheda while sitting at the bedside of her late father, Joe, while he was in hospital.

Although she is still grieving his loss, she knows that he would want her to go ahead with this year’s event.

“He was very much invested in what I was doing and would absolutely want this to go ahead.”

Tara’s much-loved Dad died on January 9 in The Mater Private.

‘"He had been terribly sick and had been in the Mater for more than five months. My Mum was going up and down every day and I travelled home a lot. I was lucky I was able to be home and I had to do most of the planning for Drogheda when I was with him in hospital. He knew every detail of it and was really invested in it.”

Joe, who was renowned as a chef and educator, was “without question my biggest fan”, the Ravensdale mezzo-soprano said.

Her parents had met at DIT Cathal Brugha Street and moved to Ravensdale, where her mother Catherine Dooley grew up.

"He was a ‘blow in’ but was delighted to be welcomed as a local. I was very lucky to grow up here in this community which supported us.”

This support was never more evident than when the family brought Joe home one last time.

"The local community were incredible. They rallied round and it makes you so grateful to be from such a special place.”

"I was so glad we were able to give him a proper country funeral and I know that it meant a lot to my Dad that everyone had welcomed him here.”

Tara might be used to singing on in the most prestigious concerts halls in the world but singing with her sister Aoife at their father’s funeral was without doubt one of the most difficult performances she faced.

"I was concentrating so hard on singing that it was all a blur. My cousins Roisin and Ciara and auntie Sinead played the violin and Liz McConnon, who we know forever played with us so it was like a big family gathering.”

Although music comes from her mother’s side of the family, Tara says that her Dad loved learning about the songs she was singing, right from when she started lessons as a schoolgirl to performing in some of the most famous opera houses.

"He loved to sit in on my singing lessons with Geraldine McGee. She had such an incredible history about folk songs and he loved to listen to her connections with Margaret Burke Sheridan and other singers.”

She says that her father followed the careers of Geraldine’s other students and would have been touched that so many of them attended his funeral.

Now that she is passing on her own knowledge and experience to younger singers, Tara says that her Dad would have wanted her to go ahead with the weekend of talks, master classes and performances that make up ‘Celebrating the Voice’ in Drogheda.

"He had worked for more than 30 years in DIT training chefs. He was really committed to further education and this was as close as it came to our paths crossing. He was really insistent that any knowledge you have that you share it.”

Her parents supported all their children to follow their dreams, she says. Her younger sister Aoife is a diplomat and her brother Cian graduated as a garda on Thursday.

"Joe would be so proud. He was so invested in us getting a good education and in everything we did.”

"Our parents were so supportive, they always told us if we wanted to do something, we could have it. That is one of the reasons I want to support other people. Not everyone has that.”

Her parents always travelled to see her perform as much as they could.

“They never missed a house or a debut role. My Dad had worked as a young chef in Germany and loved going there.”

Growing up with two parents involved in training chefs, Tara was used to them encouraging young chefs to prepare the World Skills and other international culinary competitions.

“Cooking is a big thing in our house, absolutely.”

So it was no surprise that she was one of the contributors to the ‘Opera Cooks’ book which invited opera stars to share their favourite recipes.

“It was a huge thing for him. He was delighted with the book.” says Tara who was one of 70 opera stars from 28 countries who contributed to the German published book which was published last year.

Tara’s contribution was a recipe for Irish steak, colcannon and whiskey sauce.

She had to prepare the dish for photography in Germany and insisted in using Irish ingredients including Kerrygold butter and Redbreast Whiskey.

Tara had also appeared on television making soda bread when she was in New York last March.

It’s another connection with her Dad that she cherishes as Joe appeared on Live at Three more than once, she says.

As she prepares for the ‘Celebrating the Voice’ weekend, Tara knows she is doing what her father would have wanted.

"He really believed in encouraging people and in further education.”

She is doing what he himself did for over 30 years – passing on the knowledge she has gained to help others in their careers.

Having taken some time out to spend with her family, Tara makes her role debut as Fiordiligi in Mozart's Cosi fan Tutte in the State Opera Hamburg in February.