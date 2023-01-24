Louth

Louth opera star Tara Erraught carries on father’s legacy of passing on knowledge to a new generation

Louth mezzo soprano Tara Erraught Expand
Mezzo soprano Tara Erraught and Pauline Ashwood of Drogheda Classical Music at The Celebration of the Yoice in 2020 Expand

Margaret Roddy

Louth opera start Tara Erraught did much of the planning for the ‘Celebrating the Voice’ weekend in Drogheda while sitting at the bedside of her late father, Joe, while he was in hospital.

Although she is still grieving his loss, she knows that he would want her to go ahead with this year’s event.

