Louth opera singer Gavan Ring takes over at Drogheda Classical Music

Opera singer Gavan Ring has taken over as administrator of the Drogheda Classical Music Series

There’s a saying that if you want something done, ask a busy person. If that’s the case, the future of Drogheda Classical Music is in good hands, as opera singer Gavan Ring takes over from Pauline Ashwood as administrator of the concert series which is now in its twelfth season,

The Kerry native, who lives in Blackrock, Co Louth, with his wife, soprano Nicola Mulligan and their three young children, says he will have “enormous boots to fill” as he takes over from Pauline.

"The legacy Pauline has left is amazing,” he says of the Blackrock native who is moving on to take up the role of head of planning with Irish National Opera.

The baritone, who this summer alone sang at the Glyndebourne opera season, the BBC Proms, and Electric Picnic is looking forward to inviting music lovers to St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Drogheda for the twelfth season of Drogheda Classical Music.

The series, which runs from September through to April, will feature eight concerts, w offering a mix of solo, chamber and larger ensembles.

"It’s really a fantastic season, and has become synonymous with bringing the best of Irish and international chamber music, classical music and opera to the north east, and this season is no different,” he says. “There’s a wonderful mix of high calibre international musicians with a good smattering of the best that Ireland has to offer.”

The series gets underway on Sunday September 24 at 7.30pm, with the French pianist Lise de la Salle who joined by Hermés Quartet to perform works by Clara Schumann, her husband Robert Schumann, and French composer, Alexis de Castillon.

Irish pianist Michael McHale makes a welcome return to Drogheda, on Thursday October 14 to perform a programme of popular and well-known works that have influenced his career to date including Beethoven, John Field, Philip Hammond and Schubert. Not only is this his first solo recital in Drogheda but it also marks his 40th birthday. Michael is no stranger to Co Louth as he was a regular visitor to Blackrock when his parents Noel and Carmel lived there.

Later in the season, the Kahlo Piano Quartet will make their Drogheda debut on Friday November 10, Irish clarinettists Jessie Grimes and John Finucane come together with pianist Finghin Collins, on Friday December 8, while 2024 offerings include performances by cellist Jonathan Roozeman and pianist Varvara Nepomnyashchaya;pianist Tim Horton, and a performance of the Passion of St Matthew by the Irish Baroque Orchestra, with the Vanberg Quartet bringing the series to a close.

Gavan hopes that music lovers from Dundalk and north Dublin will make their way to Drogheda to enjoy these world class concerts.

“It’s a really good mix of music, with something for everyone,” he says, adding that St Peter’s Church of Ireland is “the perfect venue.”

"It’s like having the Wigmore Hall on our own doorstep. It’s a gorgeous space and I know from chatting to performers that everyone loves it,” says Gavan who has performed at Drogheda Classical Music on numerous occasions since its inception in 2012.

All concerts take place in St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Drogheda and begin at 7:30pm. Individual Concert Tickets are €20 (€18 conc.) with a Season Ticket for €130 for all concerts (applies to full price tickets only). Booking is now open from Droichead Arts Centre on 041 9833946 or www.droichead.com with further information available from www.droghedaclassicalmusic.com

The Series is funded by the Arts Council and Louth County Council and run in partnership with Droichead Arts Centre with sponsorship from WhitelightEvents and RTÉ Supporting the Arts.

Aside from his new role with Drogheda Classical Music, Gavan has a busy season ahead. He will be joining violinist Patrick Rafter and the RTE Concert Orchestra for a concert celebrating the legacy of John McCormack and Fritz Kreisler, on October 26.

Then, to get everyone in the mood for the festive season, himself and Nicola are presenting a concert of Christmas and classical favourites on December 7 at 8pm in the Táin Arts Centre , Dundalk