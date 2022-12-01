Louth Older People’s Forum in open call for new members

The opportunity to play a more active role in the local community on the Louth Older People’s forum/council awaits new members now being invited to join the voluntary group.

The Older People’s Forum is looking for new members and are inviting all County Louth residents aged 55 and upwards to join.

The forum/council provides a platform for older people to take a more active role in their communities and to have their voices heard on relevant issues both within County Louth and nationally.

With regular meetings held, there are a wide range of issues raised which are followed up with various stakeholders on the Age Friendly Alliance including Louth County Council, the HSE, An Garda Síochána, transport providers and local voluntary organisations.

This vital local group reflects the views of all older people throughout the county.

Members of Louth Older People’s Forum/Council sit on the Age Friendly Alliance along with decision makers of statutory agencies and local service providers. Members also sit on the National Network of Older Peoples Councils.

Louth Age Friendly Programme Manager Sinead McVerry explained: “Following on from our very successful Autumn Medley of Creativity in which over 150 older people from all over Co Louth took part in a selection of new creative experiences in the Ardee Parish Centre in September, there is a great interest and desire on the part of older people after the pandemic to get back out into the community and to get involved in community initiatives.

Sinead added: “Getting involved with the Older People’s Forum/Council is one way in which older people can play an active role in their community whilst at the same time meeting new people, developing new skills and building existing skills, and enjoying the social aspect of the Forum/Council.”

If you are over 55 and living in Co Louth and interested in joining or would like more information about Louth’s Older People’s Forum/Council, go along to the open day on December 5th 2022 to the Crowne Plaza Hotel Dundalk from 11.00am – 2.30pm. Booking is essential. Free transport is available from Drogheda and Ardee town centres and a hot lunch is included.

Reserve your place by 30th November Tel 042 9324284 or email laura.mccarragher@louthcoco.ie