Louth nurse’s research recognised at INMO conference

Louth midwife Leasa Murphy (third from left) is presented with the CJ Coleman Research and Innovation Award by INMO President Karen McGowan

Co Louth nurse Leasa Murphy was presented with the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s CJ Coleman Research and Innovation Award at the INMO Annual Delegates Conference in Killarney, Co Kerry.

Leasa lives in Tenure,and is a nurse and midwife who also works as a Midwifery Clinical Placement Co-ordinator in the Maternity Unit in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

As a placement co-ordinator her role is to support DkIT student midwives during their clinical placements in the maternity unit.

Leasa completed her research in DkIT as part of the Master of Arts in Learning and Teaching (MALT).

"I was delighted to win the INMO CJ Coleman Research and Innovation award,” she said. “I was completely honoured to have my research recognised in this way and it was great to get the opportunity to attend the INMO Annual Delegates Conference.”

For her research, she explored the views of recently qualified midwives to determine which factors influenced their clinical placement experience as a postgraduate student midwife. The effects that were identified as altering their clinical experience were evaluated in order to make evidence-based recommendations and implement supports to improve the clinical learning experience for future student midwives.

