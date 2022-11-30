Louth native Mary Duff releasing ‘Holy City’ with Prague Orchestra

International recording artist Mary Duff has released a new version of the iconic Christmas hymn ‘The Holy City’. Joined by the Prague FILM Harmonic Orchestra conducted by Adam Klemon, the new single is a polished and spiritual interpretation of a song which is often associated with Midnight Mass services at Christmas.

Originally written in 1892, ‘The Holy City’ is considered to be one of the most commercially successful songs of the early Twentieth Century through sales of sheet music, with copyright scholar Adrian Johns describing it as “perhaps the most pirated musical piece prior to the Internet.”

The song has crossed over into popular music with renditions by Sir Harry Secombe, Josef Locke, Aled Jones and Andre Rieu amongst others. However this new recording by Mary Duff remains true to the ecclesiastical roots.

Discussing the release of the new single, Mary said she has always loved performing spiritual music.

"Even having stepped on some of the most famous stages in the world such as the Grand Ole Opry, the Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall, nothing quite compares to the intimacy of performing in my own local church in Lobinstown, Co Meath on Christmas Eve,” says Mary, who lives near Ardee.

“Although ‘The Holy City’ wasn’t originally a Christmas hymn, I’m sure for many religious people, it evokes a strong association with the Midnight Eucharist at Christmas”.

She said she first had the opportunity to work with the Prague FILM Harmonic Orchestra several years ago when she recorded her ‘Voice of an Angel’ album.

" It was a very personal project, but my audience really took to the album and I still get requests to perform those songs,” she explains.

“I’m really grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate again with the team in Prague and The Dublin Gospel Choir, as well as my own producers Steve Milne (Suite Sound Pro Studios, Drogheda) and Stuart Gray (Jealoustown Recording Studios, Co Meath) who have arranged, produced and mastered this song”.

'The Holy City' is available now to download/stream on Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and all major digital retailers.