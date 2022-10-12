Louth musicians to fore in Harp Day 2022 celebrations

Harps Together Lá na Cruite │Harp Day 2022 , which takes place on Saturday October 15, is being celebrated in Dundalk as well as in venues around the world.

Events in Dundalk get underway at 10am in the County Museum, Jocelyn Street, where visitors can peruse the exhibits to the sound of the harp as it rings around wonderfully atmospheric building.

Spread across three levels, harpers will be dotted around the building providing background music for visitors to the museum from 10am to 1pm. The museum’s AV Room will also host short performances from the rising stars of harping in Co. Louth.

Drogheda’s Millmount Museum will host some of the young local harpers learning at Music Generation Louth’s after school hub. Following the performance, audience members try out the harp with Music Generation Louth educator Sharon Carroll.

The celebrations continue that evening in the historic surrounds the Oriel Centre in Dundalk’s Old Gaol, when at 8pm harper Laoise Kelly and uileann piperTiarnan Ó Duinnchinn take to the stage.

From Mayo and Monaghan respectively, they are leading, influential exponents of their instruments. Their acclaimed album ‘Ar Lorg na Laochra’ | ‘On the Shoulders of Giants’ pays homage to the source of their repertoire, encompassing many of the various tune and song air types to be found in 17th-19th century manuscripts from different parts of Ireland.

Supporting Laoise and Tiarnan on the night will be the Music Generation Louth Harp Ensemble.

These young musicians will also perform at the Gala Concert on Sunday October 16 in Dublin’s Liberty Hall with The Music Generation Harp Collective, a large national ensemble comprising harpers from Music Generations Louth, Laois, and Mayo.

The Dublin concert will also feature the famed Clannad singer Moya Brennan and her band, featuring harper Cormac de Barra, Eibhlís Ní Ríordáin on early harp, Derry harper Lauren O’Neill with Eugene McKenna (fiddle), Dundalk pedal harpist Rosie Murphy, and harper composer, Michael Rooney