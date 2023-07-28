Louth musicians to feature in tribute to Christy Dignam on Up For The Match

Musicians from the Nos Nua Youth Folk Orchestra rehearsing with Lisa Cranny in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk, ahead of their performance on Up For The Match on RTE One on Saturday night

Young musicians from Co Louth will feature in an exclusive performance in honour of the late Aslan singer, Christy Dignam on Up For The Match on RTE One on Saturday July 29 July ahead of the All-Ireland Football Final.

Presenters Jacqui Hurley and Des Cahill will be joined by a panel of football legends as well as a live studio audience featuring some of the biggest football fans Dublin and Kerry has to offer.

The 90 minute show will be brought to a close with a special tribute to Christy Dignam, in which his daughter Kiera joins the Nós Nua Orchestra youth folk orchestra in performing a traditional Irish arrangement of the Aslan hit ‘Crazy World’.

The arrangement was created by seven times All Ireland champion on banjo and harp, Lisa Canny in collaboration with Music Generation Louth and the Oriel Centre in Dundalk, where Christy had performed on numerous occasions.

The Nós Nua Orchestra features young musicians from Louth, Armagh and Monaghan. This is the latest in a number of exciting ventures for the orchestra. Last year they performed at the St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin, Drogheda Arts Festival, and featured on Fleadh TV from the Leinster Fleadh and on RTÉ’s Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland.

Up for the Match will broadcast live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:30pm on Saturday July 29.