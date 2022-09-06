Louth music festival organiser moves to allay residents’ fears over noise levels

Local residents are worried about noise coming from the Fuinneamh Festival which takes place in Bellurgan Park later this month

The organiser of the Fuinneamh Festival which is due to take place in Bellurgan Park in north Louth for two nights in September has moved to allay fears of locals over noise levels.

The two-day event, which was last held in 2019, is set for Saturday September 17th and Sunday September 18th, with festival-goers being bussed in from Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and elsewhere.

According to the official website ‘Fuinneamh 2022 will have the “biggest line-up to date”, with extra tickets released this year.

Festival-goers are promised ”a multi-sensory wonderland: the best sound-systems, the most cutting edge stage design, visual & lighting displays, the most talented international & local underground electronic artists spanning genres from techno to acoustic and folk.”

Local residents were alarmed when letters from the festival organisers were dropped to their homes, stating that music on the main stages would end at 2am but that ‘campsite entertainment’ would continue until 6am each day.

"This is absolutely ridiculous,” one local resident said. “This is all techno and electronic music which is what’s played at raves.”

He said that in previous years when the festival took place, his family couldn’t sleep and he fears that the same will happen this year.

He is particularly concerned about the statement that campsite entertainment will continue until 6am.

"We are worried that if these extended hours go ahead it will lead to other all-night events.”

Residents were also concerned that no contact number was provided if they wanted to raise any issues with the organisers.

Organiser Luke Reddy from Dublin says the layout of the festival site has been changed this year to use natural sound barriers in an effort to minimise the spill over of sound into the surrounding area.

“This sound issue is something we are taking very seriously, we have employed an independent sound monitor to take readings at noise sensitive locations around the proximity of Bellurgan Park and at residents’ houses to ensure that the noise is in line with regulation.”

“All the main stages will end at 2am which is actually earlier than nightclubs,” he said.

The campsite entertainment would continue until 6am as that allowed for better management of the campsite.

"We have people there under our care until the following day and it’s better for campsite management purposes to have them entertained.”

As the festival is attended by less than 5,000 people, planning permission isn't required for the event and Reddy says that he has been in touch with the environmental section of Louth County Council.

"Fuinneamh is my baby. This is something I’m working at for the long term and I don’t want to be in a battle with local residents.”

He said that the festival isn't just about techno and electronic music and includes yoga and Irish language workshops and a holistic village.

“The demographic coming are not just young people, but people in their 20s to their 60s.”

The festival hasn't taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic, although he was involved in a smaller ‘Keep Her Lit’ event which took place at woodland venue last September.

He expects 1,500 to 1,700 people to attend the two-day festival this month.

“If we could break even this year it would be a success. All our costs have gone up 30 per cent. The festival is still in its infancy. Pre-pandemic the 2020 festival was sold out but we had to cancel it. People who had tickets for that event can use them this year.”

He said that he is aware that there is the possibility of legal action being taken in regard to the event but hopes that this issues can be resolved.

"We don’t want to do anything to upset people. We want to come in and work with the local community. We are bringing in local traders and craft makers over the weekend. We are bringing people to the area who will stay in hotels as not everyone wants to camp and who will spend money as they pass through Dundalk.

"We want it to grow so that it’s worthwhile for Dundalk and Louth for us to be there and also offering a platform for local acts.”

“We are really looking forward to getting back to work and creating Fuinneamh festival again. The entertainment industry has suffered greatly, the Covid pandemic was incredibly difficult for us and this year’s show is something we’ve been really looking forward to, but we want to work alongside residents to make sure that we are not an inconvenience.”