Louth mum’s drive to raise funds for ‘Little Star’ Ala’s treatment

Dog therapy at Zabajka2 is one example of fun and hard work with Ala’s programme. Lufy and Juki (two border collies) teach Ala how to balance a dog treats on a spoon, point ears, nose and paw with just one finger or simply relax on friends' knees.

Just three and half minutes changed the life of a Drogheda girl forever, and now her mum is hoping to raise funds to improve her daughter’s life into the future.

For that was the amount of time little Ala Tworowska (4) was without oxygen at just 20 days old due to sepsis, meningococcal meningitis and pneumonia, leaving her diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy, and developmental and growth delay.

"My Little Star Ala was born on February 2018, a perfectly healthy little girl and a 10 Apgar points child,” explains her mum Joanna, who lives in Knockbrack Downs with her husband Adam and their other child Daniel.

"When she was barely three weeks, she developed sepsis, meningococcal meningitis and pneumonia and she unfortunately stopped breathing for three and a half minutes which caused brain damage. She is now diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy, and developmental and growth delay”.

Ala requires 24/7 parental support and specialised equipment with all daily activities, including sitting, changing position, transferring, eating and drinking.

"Despite her disability, she is very active and social girl,” explains her mum. “She loves her friends at Scribbles & Giggles playschool, loves animals, to travel and messing around in the kitchen. Once, she even took a go-kart ride!”

Joanna has been researching different forms of therapy which can improve her little girl’s quality of life, and with services limited in Ireland, has found treatment in her native Poland, but at a high cost.

“I will do anything to make my daughter an independent woman in her future life, but to achieve the goal Ala needs constant and continuous therapy,” she says. “However, availability of services in Ireland is limited, so we are currently in Zabajka2 Rehabilitation Centre in Poland, where she is doing so well, she is like a happy little princess in a castle!”

The centre specialises in complex children (and adults) rehabilitation, operating a two-week rehabilitation programmes under one-roof.

One programme contains at least five hours therapy daily, including physiotherapy, hand and foot special therapy, sensory integration, occupational therapy, speech and language, dog therapy, therapeutic horse riding, alpacas, innowalk (learn to walk), swimming pool activities, massages, and many many more.

“Ala thrives so much in the centre, and we see so much improvement with this therapy, but the cost is €2,500 each time and includes therapies, full board and accommodation for child and parent,” explains Joanna, who gave up her job to look after her daughter.

To achieve best results Ala needs to take at least four rehabilitation programmes a year, but people have so much going on in their own lives, we only want to try and raise money for one more.”

The Go Fund Me page was shared on Drogheda Dolls recently, and Joanna is now over half way to her total.

"I am absolutely blown away by the kindness and generosity in this small town,” says Joanna, who moved to Ireland from Poland in 2006. “People who don’t even know us are donating money, and it makes me so emotional to think people would be so kind.”

You can donate on GoFundMe “Help Ala to go to rehabilitation centre” on https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ala-to-go-to-rehabilitation-centre?fbclid=IwAR0fsJrqTmC86b-BKDm2khDkLrStMjw4h9KSS-f5f98GGAQFdL_KYY9Rz6w or Revolut @droghedadolls.