Louth motorists keen to purchase a new set of wheels

The number of new cars sold in Louth is up considerably on last year. Stock Image

Louth motorists are keen to get a new set of wheels according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motoring Industry (SIMAI).

New car registrations in Louth for August were up by 33.6% when compared to August 21, with 167 cars registered compared to 125 for the same period last year.

New registrations in Louth for the year to date are up 4.59% which bucks the national trend, which sees new registrations year to date down 1.2% on the same period last year and are 14% behind that of pre-Covid levels.

"While new car sales showed some improvement during the month of August, year to date sales are still marginally behind last year and 14% behind pre-COVID 2019 levels, with supply chain issues still hampering both the new and used car markets,” Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said: “The sale of new electric vehicles continues to be the one positive feature of the overall market, with year on year growth of 80%.”

Nationally, electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 40.41%.

This is reflected in Louth, where sales of electric vehicles are up 46.15%, petrol hybrids are up 33.15%, although petrol plug-ins dropped by 24% compared to last year.

In absolute terms, petrol engines still remain the most popular with Louth motorists with 838 registered to date, while diesel is still in second place with 543 sold to date, down 14.08% compared to the same period last year.

Used car imports for August in Louth have seen a decrease of 20% on August 2021 while year to date imports are down 36.32% compared to last year.

More Louth motorists are favouring automatic transmission as registrations of automatic cars up by 21.19% so far this year, while manual transmissions fell by 7.77%.

Registrations of Light Commercial vehicles (LCV) in Louth continue to fall and are down 27.02% to date this year, while HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are up 10.34% in Louth so far this year.