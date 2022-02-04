Louth

Louth motorists go green as they opt for electric and hybrid vehicles

Margaret Roddy

A total of 649 cars were registered for the first time in Louth in January, up 1.88% on the same month last year, the latest figures from the Society of Irish Motor Industry show.

Registrations of imported used cars, however,  plummeted by almost 36% compared to January 2021 with just 139 registered last month.

Environmentally conscious motorists are turning away from vehicles with diesel engines  and are opting for petrol hybrids (+69.3%), electric (+53.5%) and plug-in hybrid (+42.8%0.

Petrol engines are still the most popular with 231 vehicles registered in January 2022, although this is down 9.4% on the same month last year.

Sales of diesel and diesel hybrids both show decreases of 37.5% and 45.5% respectively.

This reflects the national picture which saw new electric car registrations reaching their highest month on record with 2,714 registered in January 2022 (+178%), compared to 977 January 2021.

Battery technology cars have seen the greatest increase in market share for January, accounting for over 46% of the new car market. There was a significant increase in growth for hybrid (26.5%), plug-in hybrid (8.4%) and electric (10.8%) market share. Despite a large decrease in market share for internal combustion engine type vehicles, petrol is now dominant (28.6%), while diesel declined to (22.4%)

“New car registrations in January are in line with last year,”  SIMI Brian Cooke Director General said.

“Sales are still 22% behind pre-pandemic levels (2019), largely due to supply chain issues arising from various lock-downs. With retailers reporting strong order banks and with expected improvements in supply as the year progresses, this should lead to both an improving new car market and a more even spread of sales in 2022. Also the trade-ins against January new car sales will have increased supply of used car stock, which means greater variety and volume for interested used car buyers in the weeks ahead.”

