Louth mother making two 30km round trips daily due to school bus fiasco – ‘My world has crashed’

Scores of families on the Cooley peninsula in north Louth have been left struggling to get their children to school after being overlooked for tickets for the school bus to Bush Post Primary School.

Local Cllr Antoin Watters says that he has been inundated with calls from parents and believes that over a hundred students have not been offered a bus ticket for Bush or schools in Dundalk.

"There are students from Omeath to Ravensdale who haven’t been able to get tickets and it’s causing huge issues for their parents.”

"My world has just crashed down,” says one woman, whose daughter started first year in Bush Post Primary School and hasn’t got a ticket.

She now has to drive from Lislea, Omeath to the school twice a day and this is causing huge disruption to the family, as she has two younger children, one of whom has autism.

"We applied for the bus ticket months ago, registering back in March. As September approached, I made three calls to Bus Eireann and was told not to worry and that she was eligible.”

She says that it was only on the Friday before term started, that she got an email saying the school transport scheme was over subscribed and that her daughter wasn’t being offered a ticket, with school starting the following Monday.

In order to get her daughter and her other two children to school on time, she now has to put the younger ones in the car in their pyjamas, drop her daughter at Bush Post Primary school for around 8.15am, so that she has time to drive home, get the younger two dressed and ready for school in Omeath.

"I have two other children, one of whom has autism, so routine is a must in our house,” she says. “The one with autism is having meltdowns and can’t cope with the change in routine, while the younger one doesn’t want to go to school because everything is being rushed.”

She says she cannot praise the staff in the local primary school enough as they have even changed the play hour for one of her children so she can collect him earlier and make it to Bush to pick up her daughter.

"I’m having to leave my daughter at the school before the doors are even open and she’s standing on her own as her friends haven’t arrived and it’s the same for her in the afternoons.”

"We live in Lislea, on the far side of Omeath, which is probably the furthest anyone has to go to the school. Her cousins who live in the village go on another bus, and they said there have been empty seats on the bus but we’re quite a way out of the village and she can’t get on that one.”

"There’s no other public transport in the area and there are people closer to the school who have got bus tickets. It’s an absolute mess. I would have thought that those furthest from the school would have been prioritised.”

She says that apart from the huge upset it has caused to the family, there is also the financial burden of having to drive 30km round trip twice a day.

Bus Eireann stated that “as of August 30, 4,545 tickets have been issued to eligible and concessionary pupils in Co. Louth, an increase of 25% compared to this time last year.”

Cllr Watters said that while Bus Eireann has promised to review the school transport scheme, the same problem happens every year.

"It’s been a big issue over the last couple of years. Last year it was in south Louth and this year’s it’s families in north Louth that are being affected.”

"People were told that their children had tickets and then got an email on the Friday to say the tickets were cancelled and there was no place on the bus, with school starting on the Monday. Now people are getting the money they had paid for the tickets refunded as there are no places.”