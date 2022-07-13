Louth MEP welcomes EU cross-border funding

Midlands-North-West MEP for Fine Gael Colm Markey has said the €1 billion cross-border funding package announced today is a clear example of what can be achieved when Ireland, the UK and the EU work together.

The European Commission has adopted the PEACE PLUS programme to strengthen peace and reconciliation and cross-border cooperation between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Together with financial contributions from the UK, Ireland and Northern Ireland, it will result in a total investment of €1.1 billion in peace and prosperity on the island.

Markey, who represents the border region, said it is very welcome news in the current climate.

“The EU and UK expressed their commitment in the Withdrawal Agreement to continue the PEACE programme and today the Commission adopted an even more ambitious package - the largest ever cross-border cooperation programme on the island. It’s an example of what can be achieved when all sides work together for the benefit of communities North and South”, he commented.

“I was particularly pleased to see a strong focus on young people, rural communities and cross border mobility. Shared learning, collaborative approaches to healthcare and improving the Dublin Belfast rail link are essential for economic and social cohesion.

“I want to thank Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič for his work on this programme and for his ongoing commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

“The challenge now is to ensure that the money is spent effectively an kept within the region. I look forward to the conclusion of the financing agreement between the Commission, Ireland and the UK and to seeing the results on the ground”, he concluded.