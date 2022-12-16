Louth MEP proposes farmers sell excess energy to national grid

The European Parliament has backed a call by Louth MEP Colm Markey for farmers to be allowed sell excess energy to the national grid.

Current EU regulations stipulate that electricity produced by grant-aided solar panels must stay on the farm.

An amendment by the Fine Gael MEP on the issue as part of a vote on the REPowerEU plan to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewables, whiched the backing of a large majority of MEPs who voted in favour of the package

Speaking from Strasbourg, the Midlands-North-West MEP said, “In the current climate it’s ridiculous to think that electricity generated through solar panels on farms could be dumped due to EU regulations. As part of REPowerEU, I put forward an amendment, which stated that grant schemes should not preclude the sale of energy onto the grid from private, commercial and agricultural sources and I was delighted to see the vote pass today. Obviously, this is a first step and further work is required to get it over the line but I think it should be a key priority as we ramp up renewables.”

The vote came after political agreement was reached on the financing of the REPowerEU package.

“€20bn in new funds will be made available to support member states in reducing their dependency on Russian fossil fuels. Ireland will be able to add a REPowerEU chapter into its post-COVID national recovery and resilience plans meaning we can tap into funds to speed up the transition to renewable energy”, MEP Markey stated.

“This combined with other measures at both national and EU level should address planning bottlenecks and we can finally get on with building the like of off-shore wind farms and become an energy secure country”, he concluded.