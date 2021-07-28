Louth man with Haemochromatosis aims to raise awareness about condition

Haemochromatosis patient Kevin McArdle, pictured with his partner Lauren, sister Mags and her partner Remy were raising awareness of the condition.

It is sometimes called the Celtic Curse as it affects so many Irish people, and now one local man with Haemochromatosis is trying to raise awareness of this silent killer.

Kevin McArdle from Collon was diagnosed with the condition which causes the body to absorb excessive amounts of iron in 2015.

Once regarded as rare, as many as one in eight people in Ireland are now found to be carrying the gene.

‘Basically, it’s an overload of iron in the blood, and I am a full mutation of the gene, in other words the highest overload,’ explains Kevin.

‘The iron is deposited in various organs including the liver, heart, pancreas and the joints causing an iron overload and the symptoms can include extreme tiredness, joint pain and in extreme cases it can cause damage to vital organs.

In some cases, if it goes undiagnosed or untreated it can prove fatal.

‘I was just 32 when I was diagnosed and I only really noticed that I was tired all the time, which I had just put that down to work,’ says Kevin, who is in the construction industry. ‘But my uncle had been diagnosed, which meant all the family were tested, when I got the blood test done, my levels were eight times what the normal level is, so I had to get treatment straight away.’

There is only one method of treating Genetic Haemochromatosis, which Kevin now says only takes ten minutes in Dundalk, and he is used to it by now!

‘What happens is, they draw a unit of blood from you, and depending on what your levels are, which in my case was very high, that will determine how much blood they draw,’ says Kevin. ‘Since 2015, I have had 20 odd extractions, so that is 20 pints of blood taken from me.’

The underlying cause of the condition is the inheritance of a mutated gene which stops the body’s control of iron from working properly. It can only be inherited and can’t be caught from anybody else. It can however be passed on by having a child.

While a person can carry the gene that doesn’t necessarily mean they will present with symptoms.

You can develop haemochromatosis if both your parents have the faulty gene, and you inherit one copy from each parent.

There’s a chance you could pass the faulty gene on to any children you have.

‘The big problems that can happen if it goes unnoticed are cirrhosis of the liver, diabetes, arthritis or heart failure,’ he says. ‘I have much more energy now, and there are lifestyle changes I have made to my diet to improve things as well’.

In fact, while we are all told to eat our greens to be big and strong, Kevin has to avoid them!

‘Unlike Popeye, I have to steer clear of vegetables like spinach and broccoli and I also cut back on red meat and alcohol as much as I can,’ he says. ‘My one big treat a year is a steak and a glass of red wine!’

Kevin is glad there is more education now on the condition, preventing needless deaths.

‘Haemochromatosis can be a genetic timebomb, and if you are in any doubt, it’s just a simple blood test to find out if you have it,’ he adds. ‘It could save your life, or someone in your family.’

More information is on https://haemochromatosis-ir.com/ or social media @irishhaemochromatosisassociation.