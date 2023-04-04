Louth man’s hot new business venture is catching on fast with sea swimmers

Swimmers at some of Louth’s most popular beaches are able to enjoy a sauna when they get out of the icy water, thanks to a new business venture by Castlebellingham man Karl Hodgers.

The 29 year-old business student launched Hot House Saunas last September and the venture has proven immensely popular with local swimmers.

Karl says that while saunas have been popular in Nordic countries for hundreds of years, mobile saunas are relatively new in Ireland.

"There’s probably about twenty mobile saunas in Ireland, mostly down around the south and west coast.”

Having witnessed the growth of wild sea swimming at Salterstown during lockdown, Karl realised that there was an opportunity to bring a mobile sauna to the north east.

"There was a massive amount of people coming from as far away as Co Meath and Cavan to Salterstown for their swim and while it has plateaued since Covid, there are still big numbers coming at the weekend.”

"I did some research as mobile saunas are very popular in places like Norway and Finland, so I decided to go for it.”

He ordered the sauna from a company in Skibbereen, Co Cork that specialises in hot tubs, and transports it to different locations on a trailer.

Having used saunas when he was involved in pro boxing, Karl is well aware of the health benefits which they confer.

"There’s a lot of information about the benefits of saunas, not just from the point of view of recovery after exercise, but also for the cardiovascular system, and the more often people use a sauna, the greater the benefits. “

The positive effects on mental health from activities such as wild swimming are well known, but the Irish weather means that people can be reluctant to venture out. Having a sauna to plunge into after coming out of the sea makes the proposition a lot more attractive.

It also provides a boost to people’s mental health due to a rush of dopamine or the ‘happy hormone’.

"I’ve often seen people going swimming in the lashing rain and they say they just knew they’d feel better afterwards. Now with the mobile sauna they can get an extra boost of dopamine after coming out of the cold.”

Karl brings his mobile sauna to Templetown Beach and Salterstown Pier most weekends, depending on the tide times, and recently brought it to the International Women’s Day Swim in Carlingford in aid of Dundalk Women’s Aid. He also brings it to Gaelic Football clubs around the county during the week as it helps players recover after training.

Business is so good that Karl is thinking of expanding and getting a second mobile sauna.

The sauna can accommodate eight people at a time and bookings can be made via the Hot House Sauna’s Facebook and Instagram pages. A half hour slot costs €10.