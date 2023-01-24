Louth man told he would have to wait two months for emergency dental appointment

What’s worse than a visit to the dentist? Having no dentist to visit in the first place. Photo: Getty Images

The difficulties faced by people in Dundalk and north Louth in accessing dental appointments for emergencies and at weekends has been highlighted by Cooley resident Michael Muckian.

"I chipped a tooth over the weekend and while I hadn’t a toothache, I had a pain in my head,” said Michael who is well known for his work with the Cooley Community Alert.

"My GP told me that I should go to the dentist as it could get infected.”

"I phoned my regular dentist on Monday morning and was told that the earliest appointment I could get would be in March,” he said. “This was despite the fact that I had an appointment for my six-monthly check-up in two weeks time but they told me that the time slot wouldn’t be long enough.”

Michael then began phoning around a number of different dental practices in town.

As he was having no luck in getting an appointment, he phoned VHI to see if he could access their clinic.

"I was told that I could get an appointment that evening at 7.30pm but it would mean driving up to Dublin.”

He also contemplated going north for treatment, even though one practice across the border charges £40 just to make an appointment.

‘Had I been in a lot of pain I would have paid it in a heartbeat.”

He eventually got an appointment with a Dundalk practice.

“While I wasn’t in agony, I would hate what it would be like if I had an abscess or something that needed to be seen straight away,” he said.

The difficulty people are facing in accessing emergency dental treatment, especially if they haven’t a medical card, is often raised on local social media forums such as Dundalk Dolls.