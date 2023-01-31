Louth

Louth man living in New Zealand warns far-right terror attack could happen in Ireland

Margaret Roddy

A Louth man living in New Zealand has warned that it’s only a matter of time before a far-right terror attack, like the one at the Christchurch mosque which claimed the lives of 51 people, happens in Ireland.

Joe Carolan, an organiser with the trade union UNITE living in Auckland, has been watching the far right fan flames of racism and hatred against refugees and asylum seekers, particularly among working class communities affected by the housing crisis.

Privacy