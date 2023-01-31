Louth man living in New Zealand warns far-right terror attack could happen in Ireland

A Louth man living in New Zealand has warned that it’s only a matter of time before a far-right terror attack, like the one at the Christchurch mosque which claimed the lives of 51 people, happens in Ireland.

Joe Carolan, an organiser with the trade union UNITE living in Auckland, has been watching the far right fan flames of racism and hatred against refugees and asylum seekers, particularly among working class communities affected by the housing crisis.

“It’s only months away from a situation where you could have a lone wolf setting fire to a refugee centre.”

"Ireland is only weeks away from a Christchurch level fascist attack on refugees,” he told. “We saw the same level of hatred here in New Zealand against migrants and Muslims just weeks before 51 people were gunned to death in their place of worship. Anyone who spreads lies and hatred against migrants now is culpable of the violence that comes later.”

He made his comments against a background of increasing public disorder and protests in areas where refugees and asylum seekers are being accommodated.

Originally from Rockmarshall on the Cooley peninsula, Joe has a long history of working with trade unions and working class communities both in Ireland and abroad.

He knows only too well how people’s concerns about issues like housing, unemployment and health services can be manipulated by those seeking to push a fascist right-wing agenda.

‘I’m living in New Zealand since1999 and am over and back to Ireland all the time,” he says.

Before that he lived in London and is part of the generation who emigrated in the1980s in search of employment.

Like other Irish emigrants who came up against ‘No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish’ signs, he too experienced racism.

“I was working in London’s biggest cancer hospital and the woman in the canteen wouldn’t serve me my dinner because there’d been an IRA bombing the day before,” he recalls.

Joe was among those who took to the streets of London to protest against English neo-nazis and the far right and feels that people need to stand up to those who are organising the protests against refugees in places like Drimnagh and Ballymum.

Looking at those protests as well as those closer to home in Carlingford, Termonfeckin and Drogheda, he is concerned that people’s dissatisfaction with the Government’s handling of the housing crisis is playing into the hands of those who want to push an anti-immigration agenda.

“It’s a far right narrative and the people at the core have links with neo-nazis in England and Loyalists in the North. How dare they wrap themselves in the flag of the Irish republicanism!”

"Anyone who has a problem with people fleeing a war needs to have a look into their own hearts.”

He warns that if action isn’t taken to stop this spread of racism and hatred, then there’s a very real danger of a home grown terror attack.

"No-one thought it would happen in New Zealand but it did. It will happen in Ireland. Every generation has to face its own challenges and we now have the far-right and fascists blaming the most oppressed people for the problems created by successive governments”