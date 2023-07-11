Louth man handcrafts memorial well in memory of three cousins lost to suicide

Dermot Maguire with Fergus O'Dowd TD, Dolores Minogue Cathaoirleach of county Louth, Leah Maguire, Patrick and Sandra Byrne from SAFE Suicide Awareness, Brendan Matthews and Maria Maguire at the Remberence Wishing Well in Railway Park Ardee. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Dermot Maguire handcrafted a memory wishing well dedicated to those who are gone too soon, set in the heart of the park hewn from an overgrown abandoned railway station.

The first lock to be hung on the wrought iron basket recalls Dermot’s own three cousins who all died by suicide, and he hopes many others will find solace in the tranquil park whilst remembering their loved ones.

“I started building it in January or February, and I remember kneeling here in the snow, in hail rain and snow, nothing stopped me, as I wanted to get it finished,” says Dermot. “I got the idea because I have lost three of my own cousins to suicide; Connor, Paul and Stewart, and there are hundreds of other families who have also been touched by suicide, and they can come here now, and place a lock and remember who they lost.”

Dermot started his labour of love as part of the wider park project he undertook whilst on a CE (Community Employment) scheme in 2016, and the man who helped get him a further six-month reprieve last April, Deputy Fergus O’Dowd, was also on hand to see the completed well.

“Dermot deserves a gold medal for what he's doing, because it's over and above what anyone else has ever done; he has great skill and knowledge, and he’s very popular and this is a beautiful project to have undertaken,” said Deputy O’Dowd

“I don't see why the council couldn't have a caretaker here, that's my own opinion, and it’s a lovely space and somebody's got to look after it.”

Dermot’s position is due to expire in September, but Deputy O’Dowd and others are hoping the extension could become more permanent.

“I know the rules are the rules, but rules are made to be broken,” he says with a laugh. “Dermot is unique and a special person and everybody in Ardee recognises that.”

Patrick and Sandra Byrne from SAFE Suicide Awareness, in Castlebellingham said the memorial well was a fitting tribute to those who have died by suicide.

“It's beautiful and so well done and it's just such a peaceful place, it would be a nice place to come to remember someone, and the lovelocks is a brilliant idea on the bucket, you would have a little piece of them with you all the time,” says Sandra. “It is wonderful way to remember those who are gone too soon.” New Cathaoirleach at Ardee Municipal District Cllr. Dolores Minogue said the park and its wishing well are a wonderful addition to the town.

Dermot Maguire with his Remberence Wishing Well in Railway Park Ardee. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

"Dermot is absolutely brilliant and he’ll be missed when his time is finished with the CE and I hope he gets another term because he's passionate about what he does and he's passionate about Ardee and it's that type of passion that keeps Ardee looking so well and the difference is he’s doing it from the heart,” she said.

Anyone who has lost a loved one by suicide is welcome to place a lovelock on the bucket, with their name engraved if you wish, and place the key in your pocket to always have them near you.

Also attending the unveiling were Dermot’s two biggest supporters, his wife Maria and daughter Leah, and Dermot had a list as long as his arm of people he wanted to thank!

“First of all, I'd like to thank Jim Macken and Louth County Council and CE for supplying a lot of the cement as well; Margaret McHugh for the flowers, Maria for planting them, Cormac McCarthy from the Mid Louth Garage for the timbers, Kane Engineering, John Street, for the bucket, Caroline Boland for the plaque, and Frank and Eileen Aiken for the roof tiles,” he says. “My generator also blew up during the building of it, and Caroline, Wendy Lynch and John Hoey clubbed together and bought me a new one, so thank you for that too.” Dermot also thanked everyone who donated trees for the park, many of which are dedicated to the memory of loved ones, meaning a walk through the railway park really is a stroll down memory lane.

SAFE Castlebellingham provides free and confidential counselling service to people who need the service without the waiting list. Contact 086 254 4785 or safecbh@gmail.com.