Louth man Andrew Keenan ‘eager to get going’ on epic 210km run from Galway to Dundalk

Friends Andrew Keenan, Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy are embarking on the A.C.E challenge to raise funds for the Let's Do It For Dickie appeal and the North Louth Hospice

Twenty-seven year old Louth man Andrew Keenan embarks on his toughest challenge to date when he sets off to run from Galway to Dundalk to raise funds for charity.

"I’m eager to get going,” said the carpenter from Annagassan, who is planning to run the 210kms, the equivalent of five marathons in just three days.

He sets off from the City of the Tribes on Thursday, April 13, and plans on arriving back in Dundalk on Saturday in time to join his friends, renowned golfers Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy who, will be playing four rounds of golf that day, for a night of celebration in the Crowne Plaza.

The three friends have banded together for what they are calling the A.C.E challenge to raise funds for two charities close to their heart – the North Louth Hospice Foundation and Do It For Dickie, which is raising funds for the popular local cyclist Dickie Newell who sustained life-changing injuries in an accident last year.

It is the third time that Andrew has undertaken a demanding physical challenge to raise funds for charities. He embarked on a gruelling 4x4 x 48, which saw him running a total of 80 miles in 48 hours during lockdown in 2021 and last year did the same, although he was then able to expand his route into Dundalk.

Read more Louth friends ready to ACE charity challenge for North Louth Hospice and Do it for Dickie

This year he decided to take on an even bigger challenge – running from Galway to Dundalk.

Having taken up running during lockdown, he is now used to training for his gruelling fund-raisers.

“I’ve been doing a 100km a week with a long run 30/40km on a Saturday, ‘he said, adding that his body has been holding up well, doing recovery sessions, with ice baths and sauna, and they’ve been helping a lot.

“I’m just eager to get going now.”

He will be accompanied on his epic run by a support team, including a camper van where he can rest, as well as two support vehicles. The support team includes a physio and a videographer to document the whole thing.

Andrew plans to arrive back in Dundalk on Saturday as his friends, Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy, complete their own challenge of playing four rounds of golf at Dundalk Golf Club. Both accomplished and tournament winning amateur golfers, they play off +5 and +4 respectively. They would regularly play 72-hole tournaments over a period of four days. However for this challenge, their plan is to do it all in just one day starting at dawn and finishing before dusk falls, a test of endurance and strength.

They will be joined by family, friends and supporters for a night of celebration in the Crowne Plaza.

Local musician Bobby McCarthy, whose legendary charity gigs at the Spirit Store sell out in a flash, will have his band on stage and there will be a drinks reception, auction and raffle.

People can support Andrew, Caolan and Eoin, by visiting their Events 54 fundraising page or by buying tickets from the Crowne Plaza or Dundalk Golf Club.