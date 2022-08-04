Louth Makers Get Involved in Largest Ever August Craft Month

The programme provides un-missable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector.

A host of exciting events are taking place in across Louth throughout August Craft Month, which celebrates local craft in Ireland.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals allowing audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Local makers such as Áine Dunne and Marlese Louw will be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector.

Some of the exciting events on offer in Drogheda include Jewellery Making and Hand Spinning Local Sheep’s Wool.

Jewellery Making will take place at St Peters COI Parish Hall Drogheda, Peters Street, on August 6. With free admission, attendees can participate in a month workshop series supporting the ethos of putting Homemade, Homegrown and Handcrafted back into the heart of the community.

Makers are invited to share their skills, allow visitors to experience their work and take home some new tips and ideas on market day.

Clay artist Marlese Louw will introduce visitors to the the intriguing world of polymer clay, and participants will be guided in designing and creating their own piece of jewellery.

Suitable for beginners of all ages.

Meanwhile, on August 16, a locals are welcome, for free, at a Hand Spinning Local Sheep’s Wool at An Cruach, Ballymakenny.

Participants will make their own yarn using local sheep’s wool and will be introduced to finger spinning, drop spindle spinning and spinning wheel.