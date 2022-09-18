Louth Lotto players urged to check their tickets as another €1million goes to the Wee County

Are you Louth’s latest millionaire? Lotto players in Co Louth are being advised to check their tickets, after the National Lottery revealed that a ticket sold in the Wee County has won the top prize of €1 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The lucky player officially becomes the 28th millionaire to be made through National Lottery games in 2022 and the second in Co Louth this year. Back in April, a player who purchased a Lotto Plus ticket in the Cherrymount Foodhall Spar, in Drogheda scooped €1million.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 06, 10, 14, 21, 26, 37 and the bonus was 27.

The location of the winning store will be revealed in the coming days.

Louth Lotto players are among the luckiest in the country, with considerably more Lotto millionaires per head of population.

While there was no winner of last night’s €6.7 million jackpot prize, over 102,000 players won prizes. Next Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €7 million.

Following the weekend’s draws, the National Lottery are now appealing to players, especially in Louth , to check their lottery tickets carefully.

If you’re the county’s latest millionaire, the National Lottery says you should sign the back of your winning tickets and keep them safe. The lucky winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.