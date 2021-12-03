Louth Looking Good Awards 2021 – winners announced at low-key ceremony

It was an Awards Ceremony with a difference, as the results of Louth Looking Good 2021 were announced in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, but one thing that hadn’t changed was the air of anticipation and excitement as the winners of the various categories were revealed to a much reduced attendance. The ceremony commenced with a wonderful video produced by Ken and Aine Finegan, of Newspics, showcasing the beauty of our towns and villages and incorporating interviews with Tidy Towns volunteers throughout the county.

A number of speakers spoke of the collaborative approach that is delivering such positive results in the National Tidy Towns Competition and ensures that our county punches above its weight in terms of overall performance. Councillor Maria Doyle, Chairperson of Dundalk Municipal District Committee, and a key sponsor of the campaign, stressed the pride the county felt at the results of National Tidy Towns Competition winning eight medals in total and thanked every single person, that volunteers their time for the greater community good, to ensure that our towns, villages and housing estates continue to look so well.

In her joint role as Chief Executive of Louth County Council and Chairperson of the LCDC, Joan Martin highlighted her support for, and pride in, the work being carried out by volunteers commenting in particular on the huge financial and manpower strain of litter management which needs the continued collaboration of the local authority and the voluntary sector.

Norman McDonnell, Chief Executive of Connect Credit Union Lead Sponsor of the campaign was also fulsome in his praise for the work of Tidy Towns volunteers and indicated that, as a community based organisation providing a wide range of financial services to the community, the Credit Union was delighted to sponsor the campaign once again this year.

Funded by way of a LEADER grant under the Rural Development Programme and with financial assistance from Louth County Council the campaign also relies heavily on the support of category sponsors and the organising committee is most appreciative of the financial contributions of Greenore Port, Drogheda Credit Union, Glassco Recycling, V. & W. Recycling, Callan Construction, Matthews Coaches, McGrane’s XL Stores and Councillors Pio Smith, John Sheridan, Liam Reilly and Maria Doyle.

Blackrock retained the overall award with a very impressive performance with the village described by the adjudicators as a stunningly beautiful and welcoming place in no small way due to the imagination, skillset and sheer hard work of the tidy towns committee. Blackrock also took home one of the Sustainability Awards for its word on the fantastic landscaping of the Park while Haggardstown Old Graveyard was also among the winners on the night. It was also a great result for neighbouring Dromiskin who was Runner Up in the overall competition as well as winning the Waste Minimisation Award, the Youth Award and the Tree Award. The adjudicators referred to the relentless enthusiasm and determination of the volunteers in Dromiskin which has seen the presentation of the village transformed over the 30 years of participation in the National Tidy Towns Competition. Monasterboice also had an exceptionally successful campaign coming third in the county as well as winning the Sustainability Award, the Age Friendly Award, Runner Up in the Tree Award and scooping top prizewinning in the Best Presented Graveyard for Mullary Cemetery. Other main winners on the night included Tallanstown winning the Adjudicators Award, Louth Village deemed to be the Most Improved in the County, Baltray winning the Chairman’s Award, Special Merit Awards going to Carlingford, Sandpit and Stabannon with Dunleer and Kilkerley winning Endeavour Awards. Residents Associations throughout the county were also rewarded for the manner in which they presented their housing estates with St. Oliver’s Park in Carlingford named Best Overall Housing Estate in County Louth for the second year in a row and Killineer Cottages, Papal Drive in Collon, Orchard Villas in Termonfeckin and Clos na Manach in Carlingford coming top in their respective categories. The prestigious Environmentalist of the Year Award went to Kevin Halpenny from Dromiskin Tidy Towns with Steph Grills from Carlingford Tidy Towns named Runner Up.