Louth Looking Good Awards 2021 – winners announced at low-key ceremony

Charlie Brodigan receives the best cemetary award for Mullary cemetary from Cllr. Maria Doyle and Joan Martin, CE LCC at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Sandpit special merit award winners represented by Malachy McGrane receive their award from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Category D estate, joint runner up, Church View, Dromiskin represented by Anne and Eileen Mulligan receives the award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Bernie and Geraldine Lynch receives the Litter League award for small village for Stabannon from Cllr. Maria Doyle and Joan Martin, CE LCC at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Tree award winners, Dromiskin represented by Pat and Marie Mulligan receive their award from Aiden Gibney, Drogheda Credit Union at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Third place winners in the Louth Looking Good 2021 competition Monasterboice represented by Sean McCormack, Patsy Usher, Charlie Brodigan and Kathryn Moran receive their award from lead sponsor, Norman McDonnell , Connect Credit Union at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Category D estate, 3rd place, Beechwood Drive, Dunleer represented by John Bickmore and Louise Harmon receives the award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Kilkerley endeavour award winners represented by Bernard Mulholland receive their award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Caroline Breen receives the 2nd place award for Category B housing estates, Castle View, Tallanstown from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Jim and Bernadette Reynolds receives the second place award for Category C housing estates, Sea View, Annagassan from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Baltray representatives Maria Murphy and Mary McGuirk receive the Chairman's award from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Tree award, runners up, Dunleer represented by Brian Warren and Pat Roche receive their award from Aiden Gibney, Drogheda Credit Union at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Kathryn Moran representing Monasterboice receives the Age Friendly award from Malachy McGrane at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Geraldine Lynch receives the runner up in the best cemetary award for Stabannon cemetary from Cllr. Maria Doyle and Joan Martin, CE LCC at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Runners up in the Louth Looking Good 2021 competition Dromiskin represented by Marie Mulligan, Louise Faherty, Pat Mulligan, Denise McDonnell-Morgan, John Hanneffy, Seamus McArdle and LIam Reilly receive their award from lead sponsor, Norman McDonnell , Connect Credit Union at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Carlingford special merit award winners represented by Joanne Redpath receive their award from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
John Hanneffy and Louise Faherty representing Dromiskin receives the Youth award from Malachy McGrane at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Jim Byrne receives the Litter League award for large village for Castlebellingham/Kilsaran from Cllr. Maria Doyle and Joan Martin, CE LCC at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Kieran Sharkey and Bernie Leneghan receives the Litter League award for medium village for Annagassan from Cllr. Maria Doyle and Joan Martin, CE LCC at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Bernie Lynch receives 3rd prize for Category A housing estates, St. Nicholas' Drive, Stabannon from Cllr. Liam Reilly at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Steph Grills, Carlingford runner up in the Environmentalist of the Year receives her award from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Gerry and Anne McShane representing St. Oliver's Park, Carlingford receive the Best Overall housing estate award from Paddy Donnelly, LCC at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
SeÃ¡n McCormack receives first prize for Category A housing estates, Killineer Cottages from Cllr. Liam Reilly at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Category D estate, overall winner Clos na Manach, Carlingford represented by Tony Flynn receives the award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Mary Rowley and Pat Rafferty receives joint 3rd in the best cemetary award for Haggardstown Old graveyard from Cllr. Maria Doyle and Joan Martin, CE LCC at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Seamus McArdle and Denise McDonnell-Morgan representing Dromiskin receives the Best Waste Minimisation award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Tallanstown representatives Mary Matthews and Theresa McGee receive the adjudicators award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Peter Murphy and Richard Corrigan receives the first prize award for Category B housing estates, Papal Drive, Collon from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Patsy Usher representing Monasterboice receives the Biodiversity award from Cllr. Liam Reilly at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Hugh Callaghan receives the 3rd place award for Category B housing estates, Maryville, Dunleer from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Joanne Redpath representing Carlingford receives the Biodiversity award from Cllr. Liam Reilly at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Louth Village representatives Pauric McGinn and Mary McDonnell receive the morst improved award from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Category D estate, joint runner up, Ferdia Park represented by Debora M
Mary O'Neill, Louth Leader Partnership (back 2nd from right) with the Louth Tidy Towns Together team, Larry Magnier, Mary Murtagh, Clare O'Hagan, Kathleen Muckian and Liam Reilly at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Eileen Carter representing Blackrock receives the Biodiversity award from Cllr. Liam Reilly at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Dunleer endeavour award winners represented by Pat Roche and Brian Warren receive their award from Larry Magnier at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Stabannon special merit award winners represented by Bernie and Geraldine Lynch receive their award from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Malachy McGrane receives the first place award for Category C housing estates, Orchard Villas, Termonfeckin from Cllr. Maria Doyle at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Tree award, runners up, Monasterboice represented by Seán McCormack receive their award from Aiden Gibney, Drogheda Credit Union at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Theresa McGee receives 2nd prize for Category A housing estates, Glyde Road Cottages, Tallanstown from Cllr. Liam Reilly at the Louth Looking Good Awards ceremony held in the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

It was an Awards Ceremony with a difference, as the results of Louth Looking Good 2021 were announced in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, but one thing that hadn’t changed was the air of anticipation and excitement as the winners of the various categories were revealed to a much reduced attendance. The ceremony commenced with a wonderful video produced by Ken and Aine Finegan, of Newspics, showcasing the beauty of our towns and villages and incorporating interviews with Tidy Towns volunteers throughout the county.

A number of speakers spoke of the collaborative approach that is delivering such positive results in the National Tidy Towns Competition and ensures that our county punches above its weight in terms of overall performance. Councillor Maria Doyle, Chairperson of Dundalk Municipal District Committee, and a key sponsor of the campaign, stressed the pride the county felt at the results of National Tidy Towns Competition winning eight medals in total and thanked every single person, that volunteers their time for the greater community good, to ensure that our towns, villages and housing estates continue to look so well.

In her joint role as Chief Executive of Louth County Council and Chairperson of the LCDC, Joan Martin highlighted her support for, and pride in, the work being carried out by volunteers commenting in particular on the huge financial and manpower strain of litter management which needs the continued collaboration of the local authority and the voluntary sector.

Norman McDonnell, Chief Executive of Connect Credit Union Lead Sponsor of the campaign was also fulsome in his praise for the work of Tidy Towns volunteers and indicated that, as a community based organisation providing a wide range of financial services to the community, the Credit Union was delighted to sponsor the campaign once again this year.

Funded by way of a LEADER grant under the Rural Development Programme and with financial assistance from Louth County Council the campaign also relies heavily on the support of category sponsors and the organising committee is most appreciative of the financial contributions of Greenore Port, Drogheda Credit Union, Glassco Recycling, V. & W. Recycling, Callan Construction, Matthews Coaches, McGrane’s XL Stores and Councillors Pio Smith, John Sheridan, Liam Reilly and Maria Doyle.

Blackrock retained the overall award with a very impressive performance with the village described by the adjudicators as a stunningly beautiful and welcoming place in no small way due to the imagination, skillset and sheer hard work of the tidy towns committee. Blackrock also took home one of the Sustainability Awards for its word on the fantastic landscaping of the Park while Haggardstown Old Graveyard was also among the winners on the night. It was also a great result for neighbouring Dromiskin who was Runner Up in the overall competition as well as winning the Waste Minimisation Award, the Youth Award and the Tree Award. The adjudicators referred to the relentless enthusiasm and determination of the volunteers in Dromiskin which has seen the presentation of the village transformed over the 30 years of participation in the National Tidy Towns Competition. Monasterboice also had an exceptionally successful campaign coming third in the county as well as winning the Sustainability Award, the Age Friendly Award, Runner Up in the Tree Award and scooping top prizewinning in the Best Presented Graveyard for Mullary Cemetery. Other main winners on the night included Tallanstown winning the Adjudicators Award, Louth Village deemed to be the Most Improved in the County, Baltray winning the Chairman’s Award, Special Merit Awards going to Carlingford, Sandpit and Stabannon with Dunleer and Kilkerley winning Endeavour Awards. Residents Associations throughout the county were also rewarded for the manner in which they presented their housing estates with St. Oliver’s Park in Carlingford named Best Overall Housing Estate in County Louth for the second year in a row and Killineer Cottages, Papal Drive in Collon, Orchard Villas in Termonfeckin and Clos na Manach in Carlingford coming top in their respective categories. The prestigious Environmentalist of the Year Award went to Kevin Halpenny from Dromiskin Tidy Towns with Steph Grills from Carlingford Tidy Towns named Runner Up.

