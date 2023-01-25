Louth Local Enterprise Office reports a busy year in 2022

Louth’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) has published their end-of-year results for 2022, which saw it supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Local Enterprise Office in Louth, part of Louth County Council, provides a wide range of training, mentoring, management development, and grant aid supports to companies as they start and scale.

Acting Head of Enterprise, Riona McCoy said “We supported 26 high-potential local companies with grant aid or financial supports in 2022, while LEO Louth supported companies in the county created 61 new local jobs during this time.”

“Our services delivered results for local businesses in a whole variety of ways over the last year.,” she said. “1,637 clients took part in our training programmes. We assisted 44 companies to get their business online through our Trading Online Voucher Scheme. Sixteen companies developed tailored sustainability plans through our Green for Micro programme. 504 of our clients availed of mentoring supports, helping them to develop strong business strategies to innovate and grow.”

“The future is also bright for Louth with 157 people taking part in our Start Your Own Business programme last year.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney T.D. praised the work of the Local Enterprise Offices. “These results show the significant role the Local Enterprise Offices are playing in not only creating new businesses and jobs but also in sustaining them. On the back of some of the most difficult years for small businesses, it is heartening that we are still seeing growth across the country.”

“Our role is to support the start-up and established businesses of Louth and we have a range of supports for every stage of business.,” said Riona. She urged local business owners to find out how they can get support by visiting www.localenterprise.ie/louth