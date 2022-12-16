Louth Lidl customers have raised over €16,500 for Jigsaw charity

Lidl’s annual festive fundraiser Trolley Dash raised more than €307,000 for charity partner Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health. In Louth, Lidl customers raised more than €16,500 for the charity. Pictured here are Ian Cusack, Deputy Manager, Lidl Drogheda and Trolley Dash Winner Muriel Keane from Drogheda who managed to grab more than €300 worth of goodies, making for a Merry Lidl Christmas. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

Lidl Ireland are delighted to announce that their annual festive fundraiser Trolley Dash has raised more than €307,000 in support of their charity partner Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health. Lidl customers in Louth raised more than €16,500 for the charity. The fundraising initiative, now in its eighth year, has received phenomenal widespread support from generous customers across Lidl’s stores.

Winning customers have been taking to the aisles at their local stores for the chance to bag their Christmas shopping, as part of the festive fundraiser and fill a trolley load of groceries and festive treats, just in time for Christmas.

For two weeks annually in November, Trolley Dash tickets are sold in Lidl stores nationwide for just €1 each, offering customers the chance to win a supermarket sweep style dash around their local nearest Lidl store.

It’s going to be a very Happy Christmas for Trolley Dash Winner Muriel Keane from Drogheda who managed to grab more than €300 worth of goodies.

Since its inauguration in 2014, the festive fundraiser has raised more than €2m for the supermarkets charity partners and given away trolley loads of Christmas groceries to the lucky winners.

“We are delighted to raise more than €307,000 for our charity partner Jigsaw through our annual festive fundraiser Trolley Dash. It's incredible to see such a strong backing for a charity doing important work to support young adults in Ireland, with expert mental health advice and support,” said Elaine O’Connor, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland. “The whole team at Lidl Irelan is thrilled by the generosity shown by our customers, particularly in these challenging times, who wanted to contribute to a cause that has a real impact on future generations.”

On receipt of the charity donation Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw thanked Lidl Ireland and their customers for their continued support and this considerable donation from the Trolley Dash fundraiser.

"We continue to see a significant increase in the demand for our services and supports across Ireland and it is so important that young people, their families, teachers and communities know that we are here to support them,” he said.

Trolley Dash is just one of many initiatives by Lidl Ireland to fundraise for Jigsaw – the National Centre for Youth Mental Health by engaging customers and local communities with various activities.

To find out more information about Lidl Ireland and their charity commitments please visit: www.Lidl.ie