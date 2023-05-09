Louth Libraries invite older people to join in Bealtaine Festival events

Louth County Council Library Service has put together an exciting programme of events to celebrate the Bealtaine Festival - Ireland’s national festival which celebrates the arts and creativity as we age.

The festival, which takes place during the month of May, is organised by Age & Opportunity, the leading national development organisation which provides opportunities for older people to be more creative and engage in cultural and creative life.

Locally, the festival was launched in Drogheda Library on Friday May 5 with a lunchtime recital with music by the Drogheda Male Voice Choir, led by musical director David Leddy .

For those with a green thumb, Mary Bell Ryan will provide flower arranging demonstrations where attendees will learn the techniques of creating fabulous floral displays.

The demonstrations take place in Dundalk Library on Tuesday May 9 at 2pm, Ardee Library on Thursday May 11 at 11am, and in Drogheda Library on Monday May 15 at 3pm. Booking is essential and this can be done in local branches.

Dundalk and Drogheda Libraries would like to welcome all quizzers to the welcome return of the Bealtaine Table Quiz. The quiz takes place in Drogheda Library on Tuesday May 16 at 2:30pm, and in Dundalk Library on Thursday May 18 at 2:30pm. Teams can be made up of 3 or 4 people, or you can attend alone and join a team on the day. No booking is required.

For those who are interested in exploring their family history, Drogheda Library’s local studies expert will be providing a free genealogical and family history consultation on a one-to-one basis. Sessions take place on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 18 between 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm. Booking is essential, please contact Drogheda Library to book your place.

A ‘Healthy Ireland Exercise and Ageing’ event will be held in Dundalk and Ardee Libraries on Wednesday May 24 as part of the celebrations. Paul Bolger of Nano Physio will lead talks for older adults about physiotherapy in Dundalk Library at 11am and in Ardee library at 2. 30pm.

Finally, Louth Library Service is delighted to host the Creative Spark project on the theme of ‘Decade of Centenaries’ over the last few weeks. This project brings together fifteen local artists who have each created a unique handmade artist book in response to the collection at the Louth Archives.

The project is displayed on a large bookshelf shaped like a book, and will be on display in Ardee Library throughout the month where the community can browse through each artist's book.

For more information, or to book your place at these events please contact your local library branch: Dundalk Library (042-9353190); Drogheda Library (041-9876162); Ardee Library 041-6879023.