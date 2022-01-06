Louth libraries host parenting courses

Parents can always do with a helping hand and a bit of helpful advice as to how to best navigate the sometimes choppy waters of doing what’s best for their offspring.

Louth Libraries are running a number of on-line courses which give parents access to expert advice.

Clever Little Handies is a baby sign class for parents with babies from newborn up, which gets underway on Tuesday January 11th at 10.30am.

We already know babies can communicate with their hands before they can talk; they can wave; they can clap; they can point. They have the dexterity in their hands to formulate signs long before they have the muscle dexterity in their mouths to form words.

By teaching them sign language from an early age they will have a vocabulary to use, even if they’re not formulating words.

This 4 week term is brought to you via zoom and will be nursery rhymes, songs and poems with ISL signs that pertain to the day to day with baby. To book Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or Tel 042 9353190

Aoife Lee from Parent Support is conducting a class in supporting positive behaviours post Christmas on Tuesday 11th of January at 7pm

Aoife regularly appeas on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM show as their parenting expert and also on The Dermot & Dave Show on TodayFM

In this session Aoife will be talking about understanding our children’s behaviours and how as parents and caregivers we can support ourselves and the children by maintaining boundaries and behaviours on the day-to- day challenges of parenting. Following the Christmas break of downtime and device use, she will also be chatting about managing screens during the school term. To book Email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or Tel 042 9353190