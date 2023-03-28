Louth legends to face Liverpool greats like John Aldridge in fundraising charity match

Gerry O'Connor, Martin Lawlor and Tom McNulty at the official launch of the Louth Legends v Liverpool Legends game which takes place game in Oriel Park on Saturday 15th April at 3pm. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Aoibhe Carroll, Muireann Finnegan and Keva Murphy at the official launch of the Louth Legends v Liverpool Legends game which takes place game in Oriel Park on Saturday 15th April at 3pm. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

An impressive display of silverware was in Dundalk’s Marshes Shopping Centre on Saturday for the launch of the Liverpool Legends v Louth XI Legends charity match taking place in Oriel Park on Saturday, April 15.

Organised by local couple Gerry O’Connor and Nicole McGrane, along with their friend Eamon O’Hagan, the charity football match will feature a steller line-up of players.

“The goal is to raise as much money as possible for two fantastic local Louth services linked with autism, Realt Na Mara’s early intervention unit and autism centre and the Maria Goretti Foundation,” said Nicole.

Gerry said that some brilliant Liverpool legends have pledged their support, including John Aldridge, Jerzy Dudek and Alan Kennedy, while their own Louth legends include Martin Lawlor ,Gabriel Sava, Brian Gartland and David Crawley.

Fans who go along to the match will get the opportunity to meet and greet the Liverpool legends before kick-off.

Tickets for the match are available now on the EventBrite website.

There will also be a gala ball in the Carrickdale Hotel that evening with all legends in attendance.

For more information and further ticket options, keep an eye on the “Liverpool Legends vs Louth Legendsxi” Facebook page.